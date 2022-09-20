Madusa Names the Dream Opponent She Somehow Never Faced

Whether it was in the pro wrestling or monster truck arena, Madusa has always been about breaking through barriers. The Hall of Famer is now looking to do her part to help along others do the same. It’s why she has gotten more involved with the Cauliflower Alley Club. A nonprofit organization that has helped so many within the industry in need. The 56th Annual CAC Reunion takes place September 26-28. Madusa, also known as Alundra Blayze, will be co-hosting the award’s dinner with John Arezzi.

“I found myself in a different transition in my life. I wanted to get into some charity work. What better way to get back into charity work than look to our business and give back,” she said. “Especially 40 years in the entertainment business and understanding what our colleagues go through, tragedies to triumph.”

Madusa hopes to lend her outspoken voice to the board of the CAC. Taking a seat at the proverbial table is just the beginning the former women’s champ envisions.

“The organization has helped with a million dollars of charitable funds dedicated to helping people,” she said. “I would like to get the word out more.”

Dream Opponent She Never Worked With

Along with hosting duties, Madusa is planning to help recognize Jacqueline Moore as the 2022 Women’s Wrestling Honoree. The legendary performer recalls almost crying when asked to participate.

“Here is a woman basically parallel through my whole career,” Madusa said. “Same age started at the same time. We were in the same organization at the same time. Do you realize she and I never wrestled each other? What the hell?”

Madusa loves throwing it out there that she still has the WWF women’s championship. You know the one where she helped ignite the “Monday Night War” by throwing the title in the trash can. A similar scene took place earlier this year when Cora Jade canned the NXT women’s tag titles.

“When I saw that, I said, ‘Damn, at least that b—tch got to keep her job.’ Good for her,” she quipped.

The veteran superstar actually appeared on an episode of NXT. She has also remained active in helping the next generation of the NWA. An opportunity Madusa cherishes. As for a retirement match, it’s the old never say never.

“I would love to have a retirement match,” Madusa said. “That may have gone and sailed. Maybe not. Maybe it’s Jacqueline? We’ll finish it off. That would be unexpected and great. It would have to be someone that would have great chemistry and that could carry my ass in a way that if I bumped my head and didn’t know what was going on, they could carry the match.”

Upcoming Autobiography

Last match or not, Madusa no doubt has a story to tell. And she finally will with an anticipated autobiography coming out in 2023 with James C. Melby Historian Award winner Greg Oliver.

“I’ve been writing this book for 30 years. It first started in WWF. I was sitting down with Vince Russo when he was working there. I said I would like to write a book. He and I would intermittently sit down and talk. He would record me on those little cassette thingies,” Madusa recalled. “I would say eight years ago he said, ‘Deuce, I still have those tapes. Would you like them back?’ I’m like, ‘Sure!’ He sent me all the tapes.”

Encouragement from others including Arezzi led to the project continuing on with Madusa inspired. She is excited for everyone to read the finished product.

“I will tell you this book is so well-written. So me.… The title of the book is ‘The Woman Who Would Be King.’ I’ve been queen my whole life. I’ve been ‘Queen of Carnage,’ ‘Queen of the Ring,” Madusa said. “I was talking to Paul Heyman, a very dear friend of mine to this day. I’ll text and bounce ideas. I said, ‘I’m about done with the book. I’ve got to two or three titles. I don’t know.’

“He said, “The Woman Who Would Be King. Deuce that’s you. That was all Paul Heyman. He did write the forward of the book. I’m so honored. This book is not a tattle tale book. It doesn’t throw anyone under the bus. It’s not about that crap. It’s about a woman and her story, surviving in two male-dominated businesses. The stories will make you happy, cry, piss you off and overcome. It’s a great story.”

Visit the CAC site for more information on the organization and to attend the CAC Reunion.