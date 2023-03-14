Madusa on Mercedes Moné: Hopefully She Goes Back to WWE if She Wants To

Could IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné one day make her return to WWE?

After she (and Naomi) walked out of the May 16, 2022, episode of Monday Night Raw, questions circulated around Moné’s future with the company, and she went unused for months.

Despite reports that she and Naomi had made peace with WWE, Moné would debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this past January.

The Return?

It was last month that Moné captured the IWGP Women’s Championship from KAIRI in the former’s first match since departing WWE.

Like Moné, Alundra ‘Madusa’ Blayze knows what it is like to draw the ire of WWE, as she was blacklisted for two decades for throwing the WWF Women’s Championship in the trash on WCW programming.

Appearing on Under The Ring to talk about her career and her new book “The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story,” Blayze spoke about Moné’s future.

“I think Mercedes has actually during a time when she was still champion, I believe tag team championship, whatever she was feeling, she felt like whatever and she handed the titles in and she walked out because she wanted to fulfill something, her dream, something she always wanted to do. I mean, God bless her on that, you know, somebody following what they want to do.”

“Hopefully, she will go back to WWE someday if she wants to.” Alundra Blayze.

“Hopefully, she will go back to WWE someday if she wants to. Right now she’s just fulfilling it. Let’s hope and continue that everything is great over there with her and Stardom. Maybe she’s paving the way that women can do what they want to do. I may have waited until my contract expired and then did it, but you know, everyone has their own reason and choice and I don’t know what that was, so I can’t say on hers.”

Could A Return Happen?

While Moné is out of WWE right now, that doesn’t mean we may not see Sasha Banks walk down the aisle once more.

After all, Blayze was blacklisted for twenty years but was eventually brought back, and other names fans thought they’d never see again (Bret Hart, Ultimate Warrior, etc.) have returned over the years.

It has been reported that some in WWE believe that once Moné gets NJPW ‘out of her system’ she will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

