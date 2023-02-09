Madusa on Raw is XXX “It Could Have Been More Than A Poker Game”

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa has shared her experience of appearing at Raw is XXX and if she believes WWE could’ve done more with her.

The company celebrated its historic 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw on Jan. 23. While some fans enjoyed the show, others criticized the lack of female legends. Raw is XXX had male legends like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and others make appearances and have segments on the show. However, Madusa was the only female legend to appear at Raw is XXX, and the company had her in the background playing poker.

In an interview with Just ALYX, Madusa talked about how the appearance came together. She has a new book, “Woman Who Would Be King: The Madusa Story,” with a release date to be announced. Amazon has it listed for pre-order for $29.95.

“It was an honor to be called. They did call me a month or two before that and asked me to go. Then like three weeks before, they said, ‘Oh, schedule change.’ And I’m used to that because they always did that. They change it a month ahead, three weeks, two nights before, and the night of the show. They always change the card,” said Madusa.

She admitted that she didn’t take it personally. “…Then they called me two nights before and said, ‘Blaze, can you still come?’ I’m like, what? Oh my gosh, let me see. So you don’t know going in, and you kind of negotiate beforehand on what are we doing. They told me they were gonna have me play poker. And I’m like, I don’t know how to play poker. They were like, ‘Blayze, it’s scripted.’ And I’m like, Oh, that’s right,” said Madusa.

Madusa on If She Agrees With The Bella Twins

After Raw is XXX ended, The Bella Twins spoke openly about how WWE failed to represent a woman on the show. Neither in video tribute packages nor on-screen segments, they believed it didn’t want to showcase women on the show compared to the men. Madusa spoke about The Bellas Twins’ claims as the only female legend on the show.

“My thought when I did see a little bit of that was like, what is all of this? And then I started thinking, well, I was the only woman legend there. That was an honor. I thought maybe they’d be praising that, at least. You know, having one of their older peers there. But I didn’t see any of that. If they were so upset, why wouldn’t they say? Why did Blayze not have anything better for her than just a poker game? So it goes both ways. I guess to have one there is great. But then again, it could have been more than a poker game. I’m just saying,” said Madusa.

WWE hasn’t responded to The Bella Twins’ claims about the lack of female representation on Raw is XXX. The lack of more female Hall of Famer on the show could’ve been a misunderstanding. Hopefully the next major anniversary show, WWE could have an equal tribute for everyone.