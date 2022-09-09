Major Change Coming to AEW Rampage for Next Two Months

AEW Rampage is set to go live for the next two months, according to the schedule for the show.

While Rampage airs on Fridays, the show is traditionally taped on Wednesday’s following the live AEW Dynamite.

According to the schedule, the majority of episodes after September 28, will be live rather than taped.

The exception to this is the October 13, taping of Rampage in Toronto, Canada, which will be aired on Thursday instead of Wednesday or Friday.

It has been speculated that the delay will be due to international travel from the United States to Canada.

This pattern will continue until the November 4, episode of AEW Rampage.

Making the Show Important

While AEW Rampage started strong last year, with Christian Cage beating Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship on the debut episode, the show has lot a lot of steam since then.

During a media call leading up to the All Out pay-per-view, Tony Khan said that the fall of momentum was down to several stars being out of action (via Comicbook.com)

“A lot of the biggest stars in AEW have been out and the stars that I do have, I’ve had to put them on Dynamite every single week.” Tony Khan on AEW Rampage losing momentum.

Khan added that Rampage will pick up momentum again with many stars coming back from injuries as of late.

It’s worth pointing out that Khan made these comments prior to All Out and before Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, CM Punk, Ace Steel and others were removed due to their involvement in the post-show media scrum fight.