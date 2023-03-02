Major Clues About Possible Future DLC for WWE 2K23

A King of the Ring, a modern-day faction, and a Pyjama-clad powerhouse could be just some of the names coming to WWE 2K23.

The latest installment in WWE’s video game franchise will release on March 17, with the Deluxe Edition being available for players on March 14.

The game will have a special focus on John Cena, who celebrated 20 years on WWE’s main roster last June, including a Showcase Mode of some of his most iconic matches and moments.

WWE 2K23 DLC

While WWE 2K23 has a stacked roster, from top stars like Roman Reigns to fresh faces like Bron Breakker and Solo Sikoa, there is room for more Superstars as downloadable content.

This week, 2K tweeted a QR code, which when scanned took fans to an interesting image, many have seen as full of DLC teases.

Some potential Superstars in this image could include:

Bray Wyatt – QR Code & White Rabbit

Wade Barrett – It’s called the ‘Bad News’ Paper

Ivy Nile, Roderick Strong and/or Damon Kemp – Diamond imagery

Andre Chase – Chase U logo

Joe Gacy – Schism Tree

Wendy Choo – Sleeping Mask

Nathan Frazer – It says ‘Nathan Frazer’

Trick Williams – It says ‘Trick Williams’

Tony D’Angelo – It says ‘Don’

Harley Race – It says ‘Harley’

Eve Torres – It says ‘Eve’

Tiffany Stratton – Credit Card

WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 will see the video-game debut of the WarGames match, which has been used in NXT in recent years, and on the main roster last November.

MyGM mode will return, this time with longer match cards, more match types, and additional show options.

Staples including MyRise and MyCareer will also return, and advanced customization features for the WWE 2K23 Creation Suite have been added.

Female referees have also been added to the game.