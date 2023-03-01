Major Company Removes Themselves From WWE Sale Talks

It appears as if Endeavor isn’t interested in purchasing WWE.

Earlier today, Endeavor held a media call for the company’s stockholders. During the call, the company’s CEO, Ari Emanuel seemingly removed Endeavor’s name from the hat of potential WWE buyers:

“[WWE] is an unbelievable product… [Vince McMahon‘s] business is really valuable. But we’re not going to do anything as it relates to changing our leverage position right now.”

Vince McMahon’s WWE Sale Plans

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Vince McMahon has a ‘magic number’ when it comes to a WWE sale. In an update revealed by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, it was unveiled that McMahon is looking for around $9 million for the company.

“Vince McMahon is looking to get as much as $9 billion in a potential sale of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. “The company has already received offers, said the people, who requested that they not be identified because the discussions are private. WWE declined to comment. Shares of WWE rose as much as 4.9% to $91.48 Friday in New York. As of the close Thursday, the asking price was 37% greater than the company’s $6.5 billion market value.”

