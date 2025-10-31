Major Plan Reported For John Cena’s Retirement Match At Survivor Series

A significant storyline involving John Cena’s retirement was reportedly planned for Survivor Series just weeks ago, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The plan would see Cena capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio at the November pay-per-view before defending it against GUNTHER in what would be Cena’s retirement match.

Dave Meltzer noted that Dominik Mysterio is the favorite to retain his title this weekend Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, specifically to preserve this Survivor Series angle. “Mysterio would be the favorite given there was the plan a few weeks ago of John Cena winning that title from Mysterio at Survivor Series and defending against Gunther in his retirement match,” Meltzer wrote.

The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line at Saturday Night’s Main Event in a Triple Threat match, with Mysterio defending against Penta and Rusev. The event takes place in Salt Lake City and streams exclusively on Peacock.

Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled for November 29, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. The event will mark John Cena’s final appearance at a Survivor Series event as an in-ring performer. No matches have been officially announced for the show, other than at least one War Games match.

John Cena has repeatedly shown a deep respect for Dominik Mysterio’s talent and potential, especially in recent interviews. On the April 21, 2025 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Cena praised Dominik as someone who was “born for this,” saying he “makes everything effortless and doesn’t crack under pressure.” Cena emphasized that Dominik has excelled in every challenge WWE has thrown at him and predicted a bright future: “We aren’t even close to what that kid’s capable of… He will be the most famous Mysterio in professional wrestling”

Cena’s comments reflect genuine admiration and set up Dominik as both a credible rival and potential torch-bearer for the next era.?

Mysterio, however, has embraced a sharply antagonistic tone towards Cena, often mixing disrespect with backhanded respect—playing perfectly into his heel persona.

In several recent interviews, Dominik has dismissed Cena as nothing more than an “old geezer” and made it clear he’d welcome the chance to end Cena’s career.

During an interview with Tony Free Dominik quipped, “If John Cena wants some, he can come get some… If that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I’ll be more than happy to. That’s what I’m here for.”

He’s also labeled Cena as “past his prime” and indicated he isn’t intimidated, saying Cena’s legacy ends with him.

This verbal jousting has added authenticity and energy to their ongoing storyline, with Dominik determined to establish himself over the “GOAT” John Cena while Cena offers both high praise and subtle challenges to the young star.?