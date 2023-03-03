Major Update on Eddie Kingston After ‘Qutting’ All Elite Wrestling

Eddie Kingston’s time with All Elite Wrestling has seemingly come to an end, and it hasn’t taken the Mad King long to find work elsewhere.

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Kingston brawled with Ortiz, and announced after the show that he was quitting the promotion.

This shock announcement garned a ton of reactions online, including one from Ortiz, who mocked the Mad King for taking an easy way out.

Taking the easy way out like always https://t.co/Q1zlA6CHuj — Proud~N~Powerful Ortiz (@Ortiz_Powerful) March 2, 2023

Kingston in Ring of Honor

While Eddie Kingston’s time in AEW is up, he has now found work in Tony Khan‘s other promotion: Ring of Honor.

After winning his match against AR Fox to retain the ROH World Championship, Claudio was met by Kingston on the first episode of the new ROH.

Kingston didn’t mince his words when speaking to the two-time ROH World Champion:

“Guess what? I’m an Independent Contractor, dawg. I’m 1099. Know how I promised Mox I wouldn’t beat your ass at AEW? This ain’t AEW, I’m coming for your Championship.” Eddie Kingston.

Following a spectacular main event in the first episode of the New Era of Honor, the #ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO gets an unexpected visit from a familiar face



Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9M57! pic.twitter.com/HocOAGlWt9 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 3, 2023

ROH Honor Club

The closing moments of the first Ring of Honor show of the new era was a fitting way to end an explosive night of entertainment.

In the first match, Mark Briscoe, who remains a Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion, defeated Slim J.

The Kingdom made quick work of The Infantry, while NJPW World Television Chamber Zack Sabre Jr. stepped through the Forbidden Door to defend against Blake Christian.

Christopher Daniels defeated Rohit Raju and Konosuke Takeshita bested Josh Woods.

The Embassy picked up a six-man-tag win over Joe Keys, Rex Lawless and LSG, while Ari Daivari defeated fellow WWE alum Metalik.

In Women’s action, Madison Rayne and Skye Blue defeated The Renegades and Willow Nightingale defeated Lady Frost.