Maki Itoh Returning to the US Ahead of AEW’s Wild Card Wednesday

Maki Itoh is teasing that her next match will take place in the United States.

The self-proclaimed Cutest Wrestler in the World is the reigning International Princess Champion for Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling. She tweeted on Sunday that she’s returning to the US soon.

Itoh wrestled a handful of matches for All Elite Wrestling in 2021. At AEW Revolution 2021, Maki Itoh teamed with Dr. Britt Baker against the team Thunder Rosa and Riho.

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker will battle a mystery opponent in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament.

The timing of Maki Itoh’s announcement about returning to the US has some fans speculating that she will be revealed as Baker’s opponent at ‘Wild Card Wednesday.’

Back in January, Maki Itoh vowed to return to AEW. After winning the International Princess Championship, she said, “With this belt, Ito will definitely go to AEW! And I’ll fight Thunder Rosa one more time. And Ito will definitely win!”

She added, “There are many, many more attractive people in the world. So Ito wants to beat them one by one with this belt.”

Thunder Rosa, who currently holds the AEW Women’s World Championship, welcomed another opportunity to share the ring with Maki Itoh.