AJ Mana Explains Telling Raja Jackson To Give A Recent

The events at KnokX Pro Wrestling’s latest event have shocked the wrestling world and raised questions as to how Raja Jackson was allowed to assault a seemingly unconscious Skyo Stu in the ring. Now, AJ Mana, one of the parties involved, has spoken up about his involvement in this unfortunate situation.

Prior to the attack, AJ Mana was part of a segment in which he encouraged Raja to give Stu a “receipt” for a previous issue between the two. Many have said that Mana bears some blame for Raja’s actions that left Stu hospitalized in critical care.

Professional Wrestlers be careful who trust



No one is watching out for you pic.twitter.com/KNF4Z9kRjE — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) August 24, 2025

On Facebook, Mana posted the following statement:

“I want to take a moment to address the recent incident at KnokX Pro. First and foremost, my thoughts are with Syko Stu and his family — no one ever wants to see a fellow performer get seriously hurt. “There’s been a lot of speculation online about my role that night. The truth is, I was in character and speaking in the language of wrestling. Everything I said was part of the show, and I never intended — or encouraged — real harm. This was a situation that unfortunately got out of hand due to miscommunication behind the scenes. “Wrestling is built on trust, respect, and protecting each other in the ring. That’s what I stand for, and anyone who has worked with me knows that. I respect this business, I respect the fans, and I respect the performers who step between those ropes. I hope we can focus on Stu’s recovery and making sure something like this never happens again.”

A GoFundMe has been created for Syko Stu which has already reached more than half of its $60,000 goal. As the fallout of this incident continues, including potential legal action against Jackson, this is a situation nobody wants to see repeated.