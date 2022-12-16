Mandy Rose Wasn’t Given Chance to Delete Photos Before WWE Firing (Report)

Mandy Rose was released from WWE this week, and the promotion reportedly did not give her a chance to make things right.

Rose was released on Wednesday, 24 hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Toxic Attraction member was cut over NSFW content she had shared on her personal website with subscribers.

Mandy Rose

Rose’s departure came as a shock to fans given how popular she had proven to be as NXT Women’s Champion for the past year.

The former Superstar was fired without being given the option to take the stuff down and tone down her site, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports.

Those in the company felt that had no other choice than to fire her because she was an active performer on the roster, and unlike the Saraya situation, these photos had been posted willingly.

The Observer reports that during one stream, Rose threatened to end the stream if she was not tipped $400 for her performance.

Despite WWE sources claiming she requested her release two weeks ago, Rose was reportedly blindsided by being fired this week.

Sympathy

Rose is gone from WWE, and many both in and out of the company believe this is the wrong decision.

While nobody has directly mentioned her, WWE talent have been sharing posts of support, in a rare example of going against management.

Cora Jade posted a heart after news of Rose’s departure was announced, while her Toxic Attraction partners Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne shared images of broken hearts.