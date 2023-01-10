Mandy Rose Hurt, But Forever Grateful Following WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) is speaking out following her surprise departure from the company last month.

On Tuesday, the former NXT Women’s Champion appeared on the Tamron Hall daytime talk show to address the situation. Now that she’s had a few weeks to process how everything went down, she’s left with mixed emotions. She’s grateful for all the opportunities WWE provided her, but can’t help but feel disappointed.

Mandy Rose talks about her #WWE release for the first time pic.twitter.com/OrUANVq8MK — SEScoops (@sescoops) January 10, 2023

Lost and Confused

“Because of everything that’s happened since then, everything happens for a reason,” said Rose. “I can’t even say I was wronged, because I am so forever grateful for everything the WWE has presented me with. So, I can’t sit here and say I was wronged or not.. I am very hurt, nobody wants to get that call that they’re being fired from any job, so I was very hurt, I was very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more because of everything that I put into the business, but just the last year and a half, I was champion for 413 days, I unified those two titles that we just saw, I was the third longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion.”

Mandy Rose backstage at the Tamron Hall Show

Rose accomplished a lot in the ring, but is also devastated because she truly enjoyed working with younger talent and helping them progress in their own careers.

“I also created this must-see faction with two other women that are going to be brought up, and I got to see so many women develop their characters, younger than me, and in the beginning of their careers. To me, that was so important, because it was so rewarding to me.”

“Losing the title was honestly a gut punch. I was so disappointed, but at the end of the day, my purpose was gone, and that’s where I felt kind of lost and I felt confused, because of all the hard work I put in.” – Mandy Rose

Driving home from that, a lot of things were going through my mind. You always think, there were a lot of answered questions and all that, at the end of the day, like I said, I love what I’ve done in the WWE and I love what the platform presented me with, so i am forever grateful.”

Mandy Rose lost out on a lucrative WWE contract, but the FanTime account that led to her departure has already made her a fortune. According to her manager, the account generated over a million dollars in December 2022.