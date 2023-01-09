Mandy Rose to Address Her WWE Firing on ‘Tamron Hall’ Talk Show

Mandy Rose is set to address her WWE release for the first time.

Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, will appear as a guest on this Tuesday’s edition of “Tamron Hall.” This is a syndicated talk show that airs on ABC stations.

According to the promotional material, the episode description notes that the former NXT Women’s Champion will address her “controversial firing” from WWE in an exclusive interview with Hall.

Breaking Silence

“Tamron has an exclusive interview with former WWE’s MANDY SACCOMANNO addressing her controversial firing from the WWE. Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee, actress and comedian MARGARET CHO stops by to chat about her new comedy tour ‘Live and LIVID.’ Plus, an All-New Shop Tam Fam!!”

Last month, Rose was released from WWE after learning of adult-themed photos and videos Rose posted on her FanTime subscription service.

Her release came less than 24 hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on NXT TV, which was pushed up from when it was originally supposed to happen in January. This was done because Rose was being released.

Rose’s reign as NXT Women’s Champion lasted 413 days before losing the title to Perez. Since her departure, Rose has made big money by earning $1 million on FanTime.