Mansoor Slams Spider-Man’s Attempt At Wrestling Success

Pro-wrestling has been depicted in wrestling several times, including in critically-acclaimed hits such as 2008’s The Wrestler and 2024’s The Iron Claw. This week, AEW/ROH’s Mansoor took aim at some portrayals of wrestling he finds less than favorable.

On X, Mansoor took aim at Peter Parker, who tried to become a pro-wrestler before donning the superhero identity of Spider-Man. From Parker’s look to a questionable comment aimed at Bonesaw McGraw, played by ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, Mansoor was no fan of ‘the Human Spider.’

This fuckin yarder. Worst look I’ve ever seen. Don’t forget Human Spider cut a homophobic shoot promo on Bonesaw and his husband in the middle of the match. Then he cried about his PO despite going under time and refused to drop the belt. Hope his uncle gets killed in a mugging. https://t.co/jI9DyGDAki — Mansoor (@suavemansoor) May 19, 2025

The 2002 Spider-Man film sees Spider-Man beat McGraw in two minutes, earning a measly $200 compared to the $3,000 the promoter promised. When Peter seeks payback by refusing to stop a thief who steals from the promoter, the thief goes on to kill Peter’s beloved Uncle Ben.

Spidey isn’t the only fictional star to feel Mansoor’s wrath. After a clip of Shrek wrestling in the first movie was shared online, Mansoor had some strong words for the Dreamworks ogre.

Unsafe green piece of shit gets brought in as a new monster heel, proceeds to stiff and take liberties with every underneath guy on the roster. Throws away all his heat by playing to the crowd so much they had to improvise and turn him, only for him to jump ship to FFA. Fuck him. https://t.co/1v0CjZD0m0 — Mansoor (@suavemansoor) May 19, 2025

Mansoor was with WWE for years but now teams with Mason Madden in AEW/ROH and on the independent scene. And for any fictional characters ready to get in the ring, know that Mansoor will be watching your work very closely.