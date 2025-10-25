Former WWE Star Marc Mero Announces Engagement

Former WWE Superstar Marc Mero is officially off the market after getting engaged to his bride-to-be, Malissa. On social media, Mero shared the exciting news.

“Malissa, from the moment we met, you’ve made my world brighter in ways I didn’t know were possible. You make me feel seen, loved, and better every single day. I’ve thought a lot about this moment because there’s nothing I want more than to spend the rest of my life with you. You’re my best friend, my love, and my future.”

She said YES!

Malissa, from the moment we met, you’ve made my world brighter in ways I didn’t know were possible. You make me feel seen, loved, and better every single day. I’ve thought a lot about this moment because there’s nothing I want more than to spend the rest of my life… pic.twitter.com/DxJele7wmX — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) October 24, 2025

Mero was previously married to WWE legend Sable from 1994 to 2004. He later married Darlene Spezzi in 2009 before divorcing in 2019. Now, Mero has found love again with Malissa.

Mero debuted in WWE in 1996 and is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Before WWE, he was Johnny B. Badd in WCW, where he held the World Television Championship three times. Today, Mero is a motivational speaker.

Mero is the latest wrestler to get engaged recently, as Scotty 2 Hotty popped the question to his partner mere days earlier. In May of this year, Big E shared that he is engaged to Kris Yim, the sister of Michin. Over in AEW, Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor got engaged in June, with Ospreay sharing the news on social media.

We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Marc Mero and Malissa on this monumental engagement.