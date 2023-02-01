Marc Mero Has “Two Words” For Ex-Wife Sable (Rena Lesnar)

Former WWE talent Marc Mero has revealed he hasn’t spoken to his ex-wife Sable since they split.

Mero competed in the then WWF (now WWE) from 1996 to 1999. During his run in the company, he worked alongside his ex-wife Sable, who became a superstar in the 90s. The two left the company in 1999 after Sable alleged sexual harassment. She also filed a 100 million dollar lawsuit in June against the WWF for sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions, which the company and she settled in July 1999.

After some time away from the company, Sable returned to the WWE in 2003. During the time, Mero and Sable were still married until she had an affair with Brock Lesnar. The couple would get divorced, and Sable would go on to marry Lesnar years later.

In an interview with Wrestling NewsCo Steve Fall, Mero shared what led to the divorce and that he has not spoken with Sable since they split almost two decades ago.

“…So she went back to wrestling, and she had to apologize to certain people. I think it was the Undertaker or Stone Cold, or certain people that Vince made sure that she apologized to because a lot of people were upset that she was coming back, and she did that and made amends and went back and had to do what Vince asked her to do,” said Mero.

He continued, “…Unfortunately, she fell in love with a wrestler while we were still married and found out about it, and that’s when I filed for divorce and moved on with my life.”

Marc Mero Holds No Grudges Towards Sable

Although Sable had an affair with Lesnar, Mero doesn’t hold any grudges against them. Mero has gone on to become a motivational speaker. This is an occupation he believes wouldn’t be possible without dealing with his life after the divorce.

“I’ve never spoken to her since then, and if I could ever say anything to her, it’s just two words, thank you.” – Marc Mero to ex-wife Sable

If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t have this incredible life that I have today because I never would’ve been a speaker. I mean, I never would’ve gone down this route, so I think sometimes people that live with bitterness anger, or unforgiveness, man, it’s just a cancer that destroys you,” said Mero.

Sable left the WWE in 2004, and she and Lesnar went on to have children and remain married. Mero is active in his community and works with schools to help the youth as a motivational speaker.

Both Mero and Sable seem to be in a good space in their lives.