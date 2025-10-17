Maria Kanellis-Bennett Promises Wrestling Return After Baby #3

Maria Kanellis-Bennett will soon become a mother for the third time, but that doesn’t mean she’s finished in the world of pro wrestling. While the prospect of three children may leave some hanging up their boots for good, Maria made clear on X that she’ll be looking for a new ‘wrestling home’ once she and Mike’s next child arrives.

Looking forward to finding a new wrestling home after baby number 3… pic.twitter.com/j9DXFSfntD — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 16, 2025

Maria’s post spawned a flurry of responses as fans shared their excitement for her eventual return to pro wrestling. Some argued that Maria should return to TNA Wrestling, where she is a former Knockouts Champion. Others pitched GCW or Major League Wrestling, while some suggested a return to WWE should be in order.

In April 2018, Maria and Mike welcomed their first child, a daughter named Fredrica “Freddie” Moon Bennett. In February 2020, the couple welcomed their son Carver Mars Bennett into the world. It was in June 2025 that Maria shared that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Maria made her wrestling debut in 2004 as part of WWE’s Divas Search and has been a presence in the industry ever since. While she is currently focusing on her upcoming child, as well as her battle with skin cancer, fans haven’t seen the last of her in pro wrestling.