Mark Briscoe’s AEW Debut Wasn’t Approved Until Late in the Plans

This week’s emotional tribute show to Jay Briscoe was a huge night for AEW, but wasn’t approved until very late in the game.

Briscoe died last Tuesday in a car accident, mere minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38.

Both Jay and Mark had previously been banned by WBD from appearing on AEW programming over controversial comments Jay made a decade ago.

Tribute Show

This week’s show went off well, but there were several changes made to the show before it went live.

Fightful Select reports that prior to Tuesday, it didn’t appear that Mark Briscoe’s match against Jay Lethal was happening.

AEW had to move “many things around” to make the match a reality, and Ian Riccaboni was flown in just hours before the show.

The AEW TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and Buddy Matthews was the originally scheduled main event of the show.

That match had some time trimmed to add to the Briscoe-Lethal match, and the same happened with the Acclaimed’s therapy segment.

One source said it was impressive how they were able to provide Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal as much time as they needed without compromising anything else that was advertised.

Dalton Castle was at the show and came to sit front row to cheer on Mark Briscoe, who defeated Lethal in the main event.

Those working in AEW who spoke to Fightful said they were very happy with how the show went.