Mark Briscoe to Debut on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Mark Briscoe will make his AEW Dynamite debut one week after the tragic passing of his brother, Jay.

Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) was killed last week in an automobile accident. The wrestling world has been rallying around the Pugh family during this incredibly difficult time. There’s been an outpouring of support from Jay’s friends and fans and a fundraiser has been set up to ease the family’s financial burden. Unfortunately, AEW has not been able to do much to honor Jay Briscoe due to a longstanding policy by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Up until this week, the Briscoes have been effectively blackballed from TBS & TNT due to insensitive (homophobic) comments made by Jay many years ago that he’d since atoned for. Thankfully, it appears that policy has been changed.

Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Mark Briscoe will be in action on Dynamite, thus ending their controversial ban. He’ll wrestle Jay’s longtime friend and rival, Jay Lethal.

According to TK, the match was requested by both men to honor Jay Briscoe on what would have been his 39th birthday.

AEW Dynamite Preview (January 25, 2023)

Here’s an updated preview for Wednesday’s Dynamite from Lexington, Kentucky:

ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal

Buddy Matthews of the House of Black answers Darby Allin’s TNT Championship Open Challenge

JungleHOOK (Jungle Boy & Hook) vs Ethan Page & Matt Hardy

Women’s 3-Way Match: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D vs Ruby Soho vs Toni Storm

“The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson vs. “The Machine” Brian Cage vs

Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho/Sammy Guevara) vs Action Andretti/Ricky Starks

Plus, Billy Gunn will mediate a ‘family therapy’ session involving his sons, The Gunns, and AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed.

SEScoops will have live results of AEW Dynamite Wednesday night starting at 8pm (Eastern).