Mark Briscoe Recalls Jay’s Final Message Before 2023 Death

Jay Briscoe was tragically killed in a car accident on January 17, 2023, mere minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. Jay’s death rocked the wrestling world, though nobody was affected quite like his tag-team partner and brother Mark.

In a Player’s Tribune special, Mark revealed that Jay had texted him that morning, though he didn’t see it until later. Rather than share words, Jay let a single image do the talking for him.

“It was a picture of a rainbow out his back door, off his back patio or whatever. Just a beautiful picture of a rainbow. I think he had posted it online and said, ‘God’s showing off this morning.'”

Mark recalled being called after the accident. Despite what had happened, at the time, Mark had confidence that his brother would pull through.

“I was in total denial that he might die. That wasn’t even in my brain. It was like, OK, it’s not good. So what, he broke his legs? He’s paralyzed? It wasn’t a ‘Jamin-might-be-dying’ type thing.”

Tragically, Jay/Jamin would die, though his daughters, who were also in the car at the time of the crash, were able to recover. While Jay Briscoe is no longer with us, the spirit of a brother, father, and friend who found beauty in life remains in the hearts of those who knew him.