Mark Henry: CM Punk Is Not a Cancer to Wrestling

Is CM Punk truly a cancer to the wrestling industry, as some have claimed?

Punk has certainly been a controversial figure in recent months, following his inflammatory comments after last September’s AEW All Out Pay-Per-View.

It was these comments, as well as the backstage fight, that resulted in Punk’s second reign as AEW World Champion coming to a swift and unceremonial end.

Not a Cancer

After the infamous Pay-Per-View, Chris Jericho branded Punk a “cancer” and the same term was used by WWE’s Seth Rollins last month during a Royal Rumble week interview.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed Punk, and said that while he may rub some people the wrong way, that’s only because Punk is passionate about his craft.

“He’s not a cancer. He’s opinionated, but he’s also a teacher and supporter. I’ve seen him do stuff he didn’t have to do. He just did it because he loved the business and he wanted to make that wrestler better.” Mark Henry.

Punk remains the only person suspended after AEW All Out 2022 to still be suspended at this time.

Others who have spoken favorably of Punk following All Out include FTR‘s Dax Harwood and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Bringing Punk Back

CM Punk’s arrival in AEW saw the company’s ratings rise dramatically, and many believe that only by bringing Punk back can the company reach those heights again.

While Punk has some allies backstage, it has been reported that some top names have refused to work with the former World Champion if he is brought back.

Punk is currently healing from a torn triceps injury suffered at All Out, but should be 100% within two months.

