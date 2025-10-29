Retired Marko Stunt Set for Big Announcement at Memphis Wrestling

Marko Stunt recently revealed his new career outside of wrestling, but now the former AEW star has something big to share. Memphis Wrestling has confimed that Stunt will be a part of their November 2, show, which will also feature Scorpio Sky. Hyping up the event, Memphis Wrestling shared that “Marko Stunt has a big announcement!”

PW Insider reports that Stunt’s announcement will be about his professional wrestling career. Stunt retired from wrestling in late 2024, saying at the time that he made the decision to prioritize his long-term health. Stunt added at the time that leaving wrestling would also give him more time to spend with his family and daughter.

Stunt recently shared that he is now working as a car salesman, where he works under his real name Noah Nelms. The former wrestler works at the Homer Skelton Ford dealership and shared in a video on TikTok that he loves what he does.

A VIP package costing $19.59 will allow fans the chance to meet Stunt, AEW’s Scorpio Sky, and Famos Amos at the event. Fans wanting the ultimate experience can pay $31.30 for ringside seats as well as the VIP package.

It remains to be seen what Marko Stunt has to share in Memphis Wrestling. While he is now retired from wrestling, fans can’t count out a return just yet.