Married Couple To Wrestle Each Other At Upcoming AAA Event

AAA announced a unique match for the Ring Rock StAAArs event on September 10 as married couple John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie are slated to wrestle each other.

Valkyrie will team up with Impact star Laredo Kid to take on her husband under the name Johnny Caballero and Christi Jaynes.

They have worked for AAA since the start of this year, with the latest show being TripleMania XXX: Tijuana, where Taya called out AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa and Morrison teaming with Matt Hardy to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico as a replacement for Jeff Hardy, who was pulled due to his recent DUI arrest.

This marked the second time Morrison headlined an AAA event as he had previously headlined AAA Rey de Reyes, unsuccessfully challenging Hijo del Vikingo for AAA Mega Championship.

At the June 26th tapings, Taya sided against Johnny, cornering Arez and AEW star Rey Fenix as they took on Johnny and Absimo Negro Jr. Taya previously scored a win over her husband at the WrestleCon Supershow.

Since hitting the free-agent market after being let go by WWE, Valkyrie has found a lot of success as she is currently the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, one-half of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Rosemary, the inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion, and the inaugural XPW Women’s Champion.