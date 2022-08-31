Marty Scurll Spotted Training with WWE Superstars

Marty Scurll was recently spotted training with several WWE stars.

Recently, WWE star Matt Riddle took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself, along with several other WWE stars, following a workout. It appears the group were doing some jiu-jitsu training with one another.

Those stars included Shinsuke Nakamura, Karrion Kross, Cameron Grimes, and more. However, one more interesting name was training with the group. That being former Ring Of Honor (ROH) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Marty Scurll.

Check it out here below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch7RkUHOc5g/

Scurll has slowly been making his way back into the professional wrestling fold. He was essentially blackballed from the industry after allegations surfaced in 2020 that Scurll slept with a 16-year-old girl in the UK.

Since, Scurll has only appeared sporadically in professional wrestling, with promoters such as ex-WWE star Santino Marella facing blowback online for booking Scurll for shows.

Scurll himself has since responded the allegations against him with the following statement.

“I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK 5 years ago, a community I was a part of.

“Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.

“What concerns me at this moment is that from what I have been reading, she is a fan of wrestling and was made to feel unsafe within that community. This is not acceptable. I also understand that people have been attacking her on social media, and I implore you to please stop. She has a right to her voice and it is our responsibility to listen.”