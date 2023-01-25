Matt Cardona Continues Teasing WWE Return with Trademark Filings

Will Matt Cardona be returning to WWE, possibly as soon as this weekend’s Royal Rumble?

Cardona spent over a decade with WWE under the name Zack Ryder, and previously worked as Brett Major.

The former Intercontinental, U.S., and Tag Champion was released in April 2020 as part of one of WWE’s ‘budget cut’ mass layoffs.

Trademark

In recent months, Cardona has teased a return to WWE following the comebacks of names like Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, Bray Wyatt, and others.

Over the past week, Cardona filed a trademark for the term ‘WOO WOO WOO. YOU KNOW IT,’ a line synonymous with his Zack Ryder character.

The trademark was filed with Michael E Dockins, who has assisted dozens of wrestlers with their trademark filings.

The term has been filed for the use of merchandise, including clothing and action figures.

It has been reported that Cardona’s wife Chelsea Green is set to return to WWE, and that both sides are just waiting on a creative decision for her TV comeback.

On His Own Terms

After spending much of his WWE career as little above an enhancement talent, Cardona has become a main eventer on the independent scene.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling last November, the former NWA World Champion said that it would have to be on his own terms.

“I said Zack Ryder is dead because, and listen, never say never, right, but if I were to ever go back, it has to be as Matt Cardona.”

In addition to the NWA, Cardona has competed for Impact, Game Changer Wrestling (where he is also a former World Champion) and had a brief appearance in AEW.