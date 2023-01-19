Matt Cardona Files Trademark on Former WWE Name “Zack Ryder”

Free agent Matt Cardona has filed a trademark on his former WWE ring name.

Cardona is seemingly still weighing his options as he remains a free agent. Rumors have circulated that WWE could be interested in signing him for a return. His last run with the company lasted from 2007 to 2020.

The former WWE talent has expressed optimism about working with WWE again. His wife, Chelsea Green, is reportedly signed with the company and is waiting for her opportunity. While Cardona remains a free agent, PWinsider Mike Johnson reports he has decided to trademark his former WWE name, “Zack Ryder.”

“Matt Cardona filed a trademark filing on the name “Zack Ryder,” which, of course, was his WWE persona for many, many years, on 1/14. The trademark filing was for: Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts, and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts,” said the report.

He responded on Twitter to the PWInsider report by fueling the idea that he could return to WWE.

I need a mirror and an office chair… https://t.co/CKZQQ2VDWq — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 19, 2023

More on Matt Cardona Trademarking Zack Ryder

Cardona’s decision to trademark “Zack Ryder” is an interesting choice. As a free agent, he could use the name for merchandise ideas from which longtime WWE fans would remember him. If the WWE were to sign Cardona and wanted to rebrand him as “Zack Ryder,” he could make more money on his trademarked merchandise.

The free agent has shown no clear signs that he has signed with the company. Fightful Select shared on Jan 9 he’s not signed. However, the report stated, “…WWE sources have indicated to us that Cardona is not signed, but that we shouldn’t rule anything out for the future.”

If Cardona has plans to return to WWE, it doesn’t seem it will be anytime soon. Game Changer Wrestling has promoted that Cardona will be competing at their event, Eye for an Eye, on March 17. Cardona is also working with NWA and Impact Wrestling while working as a free agent.

WWE fans expecting a Cardona return will have to wait and see what he will do next. However, trademarking “Zack Ryder” could be an exciting development.