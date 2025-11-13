Matt Cardona Addresses Speculation About John Cena Tournament Role

The tournament to crown John Cena’s final opponent is underway, though not everyone involved in the tournament has been announced. With teases of talent from outside WWE being involved, fans are interested to see who will be competing for a shot to face Cena in his final match.

One name that fans have put forward as a surprise entrant is Matt Cardona. Appearing on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Cardona was asked about the speculation and reminded listeners that his entrance music and gear bear the phrase “Alwayz Ready.”

Cardona has “made a career out of being always ready,” and, reiterating past comments, said he’d be willing to speak to WWE about a return. Discussing the chance to be Cena’s final opponent, Cardona called it the “ultimate opportunity” for whoever wins this tournament.

Cena and Cardona do have a history as the pair were on-screen allies in late 2011 and early 2012. During John’s ‘pipebomb’ earlier this year, he dropped Cardona’s name during his comments against CM Punk. In October, Cardona competed on WWE NXT as part of the NXT Vs. TNA storyline, his first match in a WWE ring since 2020.

Cardona has proven to be a huge success story since his time as Zack Ryder came to an end over five-and-a-half years ago. Time will tell if Matt is in the tournament, but he won’t be turning down the chance to get involved.