Matt Hardy Comments on Cody Rhodes Winning the Royal Rumble

Last year, Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world when he jumped ship from AEW to WWE. He made his return after 7 years at WrestleMania 38.

He famously wrestled with a torn pectoral at the 2022 Hell in A Cell before having surgery. Rhodes returned at this year’s Royal Rumble to enter the Rumble match at #30. He battled with Gunther to win the Rumble and become the #1 contender for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

(via AEW)

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy said he was “very proud of him.” He reflected on their time together during in Jacksonville during the Pandemic Era. Due to spending so much time at Daily’s Place and “filming Dark until 2 AM”, Hardy and Rhodes spent a lot of time together.

“It was cool, man. I thought Cody killed it when we first came into WWE. I think him leaving AEW and going to WWE — the first major jump from an AEW to WWE deal — I think it’s good for business. I think it’s good for interest, I think it’s good for wrestling fans, I think it’s good for the entire biz, just in general.”

“So I was very happy for him to come back and I was happy that he won the Royal Rumble. And I think he’s the guy that should have won the Royal Rumble. I like that direction. And I’m really interested to see what him and Roman are going to do at Mania.”

WrestleMania 39 takes place in Los Angeles on April 1 and 2.