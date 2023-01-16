Matt Hardy Teases Bringing Back His Broken Gimmick

It appears that Matt Hardy is at least considering the idea of bringing back his popular Broken gimmick to television.

Hardy first started doing the gimmick in Impact Wrestling in 2016 before portraying it briefly in 2017, months after he made his WWE return alongside his brother, Jeff, at WrestleMania 33, where they won the Tag Team Titles.

It began as a crazed iteration of Matt and slowly evolved into a “broken universe,” with a series of supernatural elements. In WWE, he was ‘Woken’ instead of ‘Broken.’

Hardy has been Broken in AEW before, as he first debuted in the company with that gimmick back in March 2020. Although he continued with that persona for a couple of months, he ultimately returned to his “Big Money” moniker by that year’s end.

AEW President Tony Khan publicly gave his thoughts on the match in a past interview by noting some aspects of it were a little too much for him.

Broken Return?

However, the gimmick could be returning, as the latest episode of Being The Elite showcased Matt briefly transforming into his Broken persona before the screen went black.

Although Hardy has never been shy about teasing “Broken” elements, this is the first time in years that he has completely transformed with gray hair and sleeveless coat.