Matt Hardy Weighs in on Texas Deathmatch at Revolution

Last Sunday was AEW‘s first pay-per-view of the year, Revolution. The card offered a variety of matches including The Final Burial, a 60-minute Iron Man Match, and a Texas Deathmatch.

The latter match had a lot of discourse around the amount of blood involved (sound familiar?) Hangman Page has been involved in three Texas Deathmatches in AEW, two of them when he was champion. Each match involved a lot of blood. Jon Moxley bleeds regularly, to the point that fans says it’s not a Mox match until he bleeds.

Matt Hardy’s Take

courtesy of AEW

As he does every week, Matt Hardy weighs in on current topics in the wrestling world before moving on to that week’s topic on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Since he was at Revolution, he gave his opinions on several matches.

On the Texas Deathmatch, Hardy said that from a “story aspect and from a psychology standpoint, I thought it was great. I loved the story they told. I’m cool with the violence. There was a lot of blood in it. For some people, it was too bloody. It was maybe too violent. And I do get it, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea, but there’s some people who really, really enjoy that. I don’t mind that being offered on a variety show, so to say.”

“There’s some people who hate cinematic matches. I think cinematic matches every so often are okay if they fit in a variety show. So as far as that goes, I give huge props. They also they like were fucking badass, courageous warriors to go out and do that to one another. I take my hat off to both Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page.”

“And probably my favorite part of the whole match is Jon Moxley has been built as the heart and soul of AEW in the last couple of years. He’s the guy that’s really been the nucleus, kind of like the main — you have guys like Jericho, the established veteran, who’s more like the established guy who isn’t like the main worker of the show — but Jon Moxley is the nucleus. He is the main worker, kick-ass warrior of the whole show. And the finish of that match with him being beat by Hangman Page clean via tap out in a Texas Deathmatch. I think that was a great move and a truly elevating match for Adam Page.”

What did you think of the Texas Deathmatch and do you agree with Matt Hardy?