Matthew Rehwoldt: ‘WES Has Cost Me Time & Money,’ Doesn’t Think Their Debut Show Will Happen

Matthew Rehwoldt is not pleased with the way that Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) has been doing business with him.

On May 31, WES announced that they were postponing their debut event, which was scheduled for June 4. The date for the event was moved to July 9 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK, with some notable changes to the card.

Matthew Speaks Out

The event is being promoted by the Legion of Pain (formerly Authors of Pain in WWE). Matthew Rehwoldt is an IMPACT wrestler and commentator who was contacted to be a part of the show. He had previously worked with Gzim Selmani (Rezar) & Sunny Dhinsa (Akam) in WWE.

In a series of tweets, Matthew explained that WES has cost him time and money. He noted that he turned down another booking to help his former colleagues.

Unfortunately, he has not been contacted by anyone since confirming the booking. He currently doesn’t believe that the show will actually take place.

In addition to this, he states that no there has been no information regarding travel or accommodations passed on to anyone he knows.

No one from the promotion had commented on the matter yet.

The updated card for the WES show can be seen below.

Wrestling Entertainment Series (7/9)