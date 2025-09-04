Matt Riddle Takes Aim At “Creep” CM Punk & AJ Lee

MLW World Champion Matt Riddle has taken aim at both CM Punk and AJ Lee, in the latest hot take from the former WWE Superstar. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Riddle branded Punk a “p***y” and added that he’s already ready for a legitimate fight with the Best in the World.

Riddle then took aim at Punk’s support for the women of WWE NXT, including his support for Cora Jade. In Riddle’s eyes, the Chicago-Made star is too comfortable with female talent decades younger than him.

“I think he’s fake and I think he’s a creep. I don’t know. I feel like he’s just lingering around the NXT locker room a little too much.”

Punk married AJ Lee in 2014, with the former World Champion being served his WWE termination papers on his wedding day. Though claiming that “I have no problems with her” Riddle insinuated that Lee slept-around in wrestling.

“I’m not one to talk, I’m a little f**ed up myself—but she did go get around from what I heard. But no disrespect to that.“

Excitement is growing that AJ Lee will soon return to WWE, with her match expected to come in a matter of weeks at WrestlePalooza. Two years since his release, Riddle won’t be on the card, and the ‘Original Bro’ continues to throw shade at those still in WWE.