Matt Riddle Denies Intentionally No-Showing Charity Wrestling Event

MLW World Champion Matt Riddle has refuted claims that he no-showed an independent wrestling event that raised funs for veterans and those reeling from the self-inflicted death of a loved one. In a video on Instagram, Riddle shared his side of the story.

“GWK, the reason I didn’t go is because you booked me a flight for Thursday for a show that’s happening Sunday. And you said you were booking me meet and greets, other matches, and appearances. You did none of that. I had nothing scheduled. What, I was gonna sit in a hotel room for two days in London? I told you multiple times I can’t do that, I wouldn’t do that, and I had work on Friday, Saturday, even Thursday. And I told you I’d fly to London on Saturday evening. You said you’d pay for it, and I said, ‘No, take it out of my pay, whatever.’ You guys refused.”

The show, hosted by the new Global Wrestling Kingdom promotion, took place in Barnsley, England on Sunday, August 31. In his video, Riddle also rejected the claim that the show was for charity, and believes GWK’s first show will also be their last.

“So I flew to Miami and wrestled there, alright? Also, I never said I wouldn’t pay you guys back. That’s a lie. And this show wasn’t a charity event. That’s another lie, a last-second change. You also booked me the worst flight in history, bro—middle seat, no meal, no bag. GWK, this is probably your last run.”

The mayor of Barnsley opened the show with a ribbon-cutting before General Manager Al Snow shared that Riddle would not be appearing. In his place, the UK’s own Grado made a surprise appearance and faced Simon Miller in the show’s main event. Riddle’s name was said during Grado’s post-match speech and illicited boos from the crowd.

The situation is the latest controversy to the name of the former WWE Superstar, who had a series of issues ahead of his release in 2023. With Riddle claiming innocence over his GWK no-show, it remains to be seen what’s next for the new promotion.