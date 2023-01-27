Matt Riddle Earns His BJJ Black Belt, Update on WWE Return

Matt Riddle has been making progress in his personal life while away from WWE.

The WWE star has been gone from television since December 5, when Solo Sikoa attacked him on Monday Night Raw to cover up his absence from television. WWE announced at the time that he would be away for six weeks.

Outside The Ring Problems

In reality, WWE did the angle because he failed a second drug test in 2022 with the expectation that he would be going to rehab. Riddle reportedly violated WWE’s wellness policy for the first time over the summer.

An adult film star confirmed he was in rehab while also alleging that he cheated on her to do drugs with another woman, something Riddle later issued a statement on

Riddle recently noted on Instagram that he got his BJJ black belt while training under Daniel Gracie.

“Finally got my BJJ black belt and I couldn’t be happier, thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along the way #bro #danielgracie #wwe #mma #bjj #stallion.”

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer questioned whether Riddle would be back in time to be a surprise entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as WWE announced his absence on the December 12th show.

“Riddle was announced as returning in six weeks after the injury angle on 12/12. That would indicate a Rumble return, although if he’s suspended two months, he wouldn’t make that time line.”