Matt Riddle Teases Political Future In Florida: It’s Time For A Change

Matt Riddle has established himself in the world of wrestling, and competed in MMA before that, and now the ‘Original Bro’ has teased a future in politics. During his TMZ’s Inside the Ring appearance, Riddle threw his name into the political ring, teasing that he could run for governor of Florida.

“It’s about time for a change. I think I’m very relatable. I feel like right now the country is so separated in two. We need to meet in the middle.”

Riddle described himself as living in the “gray area” between Republican and Democrat, a space he believes most people occupy. While Florida is generally seen as a Republican stronghold, he argued the state is more politically diverse than it appears.

“there’s a lot of rural areas that are more conservative. You got the cities that are definitely very liberal… Florida is very diverse.”

Though he has no experience in public office, Riddle would not be the first wrestler to pursue politics. Glenn “Kane” Jacobs currently serves as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, while Jesse “The Body” Ventura stunned the political world when he was elected governor of Minnesota in the late 1990s.

Since leaving WWE in 2023, Riddle has stayed active in wrestling, including a run as MLW World Champion. With that reign ending in September 2023, the question remains: could the Original Bro shift from winning matches to winning votes?