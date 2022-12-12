Matt Riddle Spotted With ‘Adult Performer’ Misha Montana

Matt Riddle has been spotted making out with adult film actress Misha Montana. She uploaded a picture with the former United States Champion on Instagram.

(IG @themishamontana)

Riddle was supposed to team up with Elias to battle The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships last Monday on WWE RAW. However, The Bloodline attacked Elias at the beginning of the show in the parking lot and Riddle had to find a replacement. Kevin Owens replaced Elias in the match but it wasn’t enough. The Usos hit Riddle with the 1D to retain the titles.

After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally beat Riddle down while paying tribute to Umaga in the process. Riddle was then stretchered out of the arena and it was announced on SmackDown that he is expected to miss six weeks of action.

Riddle’s former tag team partner, Randy Orton, has been out of action since May. RK-Bro lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championship to The Usos on the May 20th edition of the blue brand in Orton’s last match before dealing with a back injury.

Seth Rollins recently mocked Riddle for his divorce and not being able to see his family during their rivalry but it appears that the Original Bro has moved on.

It will be interesting to see if Matt Riddle returns alone to in six weeks to get revenge or Solo Sikoa or if he will have some backup of his own against The Bloodline.