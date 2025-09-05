Latest On Matt Riddle No-Showing UK Event, Fan Reaction (Exclusive)

SEScoops has exclusive news regarding Matt Riddle’s no-show at a UK Charity Wrestling event, including the reaction from the crowd. We can confirm that the crowd was immediately disappointed when Al Snow, the General Manager of GWK shared that Riddle would not be appearing.

At the event, neither Snow nor any member of the GWK team made reference to the controversy, instead simply saying Riddle wouldn’t be appearing. Riddle reportedly no-showed the event to appear elsewhere, and has shared criticisms over GWK in recent days, though has returned their deposit.

The reveal that Grado would be replacing Riddle was met with a huge ovation, with one fan telling our reporter that the Scottish wrestler was a much better option than the former WWE U.S. Champion. Grado and others were part of the post-show meet and greet, where fans were given the option for refunds if they had paid to meet Riddle.

Riddle’s name was only uttered one other time during the show when Grado made reference to the Riddle situation during his closing promo. The mention of Riddle’s name was immediately met with heavy boos by the crowd, evidently frustrated by Riddle not appearing as advertised. Ot

Merchandise, including shirts and posters, prominently featured Riddle. The show was the first GWK event and saw Grado defeat Simon Miller in the show’s main event. Other notable names at the event include WWE NXT UK alum Amir Jordan and Dave Mastiff, Love Island star turned wrestler Adam Maxted, UK Gladiators finalist Wesley Nsereko and SoCl Val, who served as host and ring announcer.