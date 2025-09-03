Matt Riddle No-Shows UK Charity Wrestling Event

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle has come under fire after no-showing a charity wrestling event in the UK and failing to return his deposit to the promotion. Riddle was scheduled to face Simon Miller at Global Wrestling Kingdom’s inaugural show “A New Kingdom Rises” on Sunday, August 31, in Barnsley, England.

The event, opened by the Mayor of Barnsley, was raising funds for Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS) and Help 4 Homeless Veterans. According to Cultaholic, Riddle was booked months ago through his manager but recently expressed concerns about his “cheap” flights and unhappiness about staying in a Barnsley hotel for two days.

Global Wrestling Kingdom attempted to arrange paid seminars to help offset his travel costs, but were unable to finalize anything on short notice. Despite never formally canceling his booking, Riddle never traveled to the UK. A driver was left waiting hours for his arrival at the airport.

Riddle later messaged the promotion claiming he had accepted another booking but would “potentially” still make the show, then stopped responding to further communications. The no-show forced the promotion to issue refunds for meet-and-greet packages, with Grado stepping in to replace Riddle against Miller in the main event. Sources indicate Riddle has yet to return his deposit.

Instead of appearing in Barnsley, Riddle was spotted backstage at Real American Freestyle’s event on August 30 and competed at Boca Raton Championship Wrestling in Florida on August 31.

This marks the second no-show controversy for Riddle in 2025, after he failed to appear at a Championship Wrestling from Memphis event in January to attend Nick Hogan’s wedding.