Matt Riddle Pays Back Deposit After UK Promotion No-Show Dispute

UK wrestling promotion Global Wrestling Kingdom has confirmed that Matt Riddle has paid back his deposit and promised to reimburse expenses following a booking dispute that resulted in the former WWE star no-showing their charity event last weekend.

The promotion issued a detailed public statement addressing Riddle’s claims about the booking, revealing that “his flights were booked and approved by his manager back in April. No issue was raised at the time.”

According to GWK’s timeline, communication issues plagued the booking from the start. After months of chasing Riddle’s manager for promotional materials, they finally received content just days before the show. When Riddle’s driver waited at the airport for hours, the wrestler claimed flight issues and decided to take “other bookings instead.”

“We implored him to try and get a flight over as fans had paid to see him,” GWK stated. “He was reminded again, that this was a charity event for ‘Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide’ and ‘help 4 homeless veterans.'”

The promotion contradicted Riddle’s claims about flight arrangements, providing screenshots showing two meals were included in his booking. They emphasized that any luggage issues “could have been quickly sorted out by a quick message or phone call.”

Despite the disappointment, GWK praised the talent and fans who attended, noting “the reaction of the crowd when Grado’s music hit nearly knocked us out of our chairs.”