Matt Riddle Pulled from Convention After Controversial Sexual Assault Comments

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has been removed from SiouxperCon in South Dakota following inflammatory remarks he made about sexual assault allegations during a recent online appearance.

While addressing accusations that he no-showed a Global Wrestling Kingdom event, Riddle dismissed what he called “MeToo bullsh*t,” referencing 2020 allegations made against him by Candy Cartwright during the #SpeakingOut movement. Cartwright had accused Riddle of sexual assault, though he denied the claims and maintained their relationship was consensual. The subsequent lawsuit was ultimately dropped.

SiouxperCon organizers swiftly responded to Riddle’s comments with an official statement:

“In light of recent public statements made by Matt Riddle regarding the topics of SA and DV, SiouxperCon has made the decision to cancel his appearance at this year’s convention. The statements that were made in no way represent our organization or event, and are not aligned with the mission, vision, and values of our organization.”

The convention announced automatic refunds for fans who purchased photo opportunities with Riddle and will donate 10% of SiouxperMania ticket proceeds to The Compass Center, which supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

This incident highlights the wrestling industry’s continued efforts to address misconduct allegations and maintain accountability standards for performers.