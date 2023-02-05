Matt Riddle Shows Off New Grill Amid WWE Hiatus

Matt Riddle has not been seen on WWE programming in months but has taken to social media to show off his new grill.

Riddle last competed for WWE in early December and was written off of TV on the December 5, Raw with an attack by Solo Sikoa.

The former United States Champion was in fact suspended for violating WWE’s Wellness Policy and it was later reported that he had entered rehab.

New Grill

Riddle may be missing from WWE TV, but the Original Bro has continued to make headlines for interesting reasons.

After splitting from his ex-wife Lisa, Riddle began dating adult film actress Misha Montana, but has also faced accusations of cheating from other actresses.

Taking to social media, Riddle shared a few selfies with Montana, and showed off his new grill.

Riddle thanked Montana for her support during his recovery following his suspension from WWE.

When a fan stated that they were hoping to see Riddle in a ‘more stable environment,’ Montana fired back, saying she and Matt are completely sober but people will route for failure.

Riddle’s Return

While Riddle’s suspension is believed to have been for sixty days, there’s been no confirmation as to when he will return to TV.

Though Riddle has been advertised for the February 13, 2023, edition of Raw in Brooklyn, New York, the card is always subject to change.

In addition to Riddle, RK-Bro ally Randy Orton continues to be missing due to a severe back injury, with some fearing that the Legend Killer’s days in the ring may be already over.