Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Status Ahead Of WrestleMania 39

WWE star Matt Riddle has been one of the popular stars in the company. He been portrayed as a fan favorite since joining NXT in 2018, but has gotten himself involved in a fair share of controversial matters off-screen.

Riddle was last seen in the WWE ring when he had teamed up with Kevin Owens to face off The Usos on the December 5th edition of Monday Night RAW. Riddle and Owens lost the match. Following the match, it was Solo Sikoa who brutally assaulted ‘The Original Bro’ and he was stretchered out to the back.

At the time, it was widely reported that Riddle was being written off television after failing a drug test and later entered a rehabilitation program.

Matt Riddle Ready to Return

With WrestleMania being right around the corner, WWE typically wants all hands on deck’ to ensure the biggest show of the year features as much star power as possible.

One month out from the big weekend, Riddle is still nowhere to be found on television. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, “Dave Meltzer provided an update on the former WWE United States Champion and his eventual return.

“He’s been out of rehab for a long time, his suspension has been over for almost a month now, 4 weeks,” said Meltzer. So it may be that they’ve just decided not to use him for Mania & not do anything with him, or maybe they just don’t want to invest in him.”

Despite being off television, Riddle remains active on social media. He recently earned his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and uploaded a photo of himself showing off his new grill.

Riddle has put a lot of effort into getting himself healthy. SEScoops wishes him the best of luck as he gears up for the next chapter of his WWE career.