Matt Riddle’s Girlfriend Addresses Online Harassment

Adult film actress and girlfriend of WWE superstar Matt Riddle, Misha Montana, has shared her perspective on fans’ online harassment.

Riddle is currently on hiatus from pro wrestling. He’s been focusing on healthy living and seemingly is doing well with that effort. He recently earned his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has been with his girlfriend, Montana, who Riddle shared has helped him during his time in rehab.

While Riddle is on the road to recovery and possibly redemption, it hasn’t stopped fans from harassing himself and Montana. He posted a selfie of them both on Twitter, with grills in his mouth, on Feb. 4. The fan’s reception of them together was both met with well wishes and criticism. The criticism and online harassment of Riddle and Montana being together had negatively affected her.

Montana spoke with the Cheap Heat Production Podcast’s Maurice Shortall about dealing with harassment from wrestling fans from being in a relationship with Riddle.

“…I never anticipated that it would be what it was, and it’s just like how huge the stories were, and it wasn’t even how big the stories, were they were big, but how consuming it was like in our lives and speaking strictly for myself too that it just consumed my life for months and it was nothing but toxic and negative and just lies and slander and you know, threats and harassment, and it’s just like relentless, and it would escalate, said Montana.

She also shared, “…It impacted my career. People or an adult had opinions about it, therefore, had opinions about me. Part of the reason why I’m not with XPW is because of this situation. She added that her life has “drastically changed.”

Matt Riddle

When Will Riddle Return to WWE?

Riddle has been taken off WWE TV since Dec. 5, 2022. He got attacked by Solo Sikoa in the storyline so that he could serve his suspension. Since his departure, WWE has yet to mention Riddle very much.

WWE could try to have Riddle return after WrestleMania 39 in April. The company seems to have a plan for the upcoming event, but it doesn’t look like Riddle is a part of it. However, Riddle is seemingly in a healthy space with his girlfriend, despite the hate from fans.