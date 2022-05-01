Matt Riddle’s Wife Confirms Divorce With WWE Star

Lisa Rennie, the wife of current WWE superstar Matt Riddle has announced that the couple has officially separated.

The former Olympic Weight Lifter confirmed the news on Instagram. She posted a photo with her kids and revealed that it’s been a month since their divorce was finalized:

“It’s been exactly one month since the judge signed the paperwork and our divorce was finalized. The kids and I are enjoying our new adventure, and are grateful for everyone that’s been by our side through all of this.”

Lisa was first mentioned in news back in 2020 when Riddle admitted to having an affair with fellow professional wrestler Candy Cartwright. Though the WWE star denied the accusations of sexual assault made by Cartwright

The former UFC star then tweeted a photo of himself with his current tag team partner Randy Orton from a live event in October 2021. In the caption, he claimed that he was loving his life, and ‘it doesn’t get any better than this.’

Lisa replied to this post from her then-husband. In a deleted tweet she wrote: “You would say that now that you packed up and moved to Orlando away from your children.”

Riddle is currently scheduled to team with Orton and Drew McIntyre to face The Bloodline at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash event.