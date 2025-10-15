WWE Alum Maven Busts Scammer Pretending To Be Him

Former WWE Superstar Maven Huffman has confronted a scammer pretending to be him to dupe fans out of their hard-earned money. In his latest YouTube video, Maven shared that he recently learned of somebody pretending to be him, who has been sharing a WhatsApp number where fans can chat.

Reaching out to the number, the real Maven tried to look for clues as to who this imposter really is. When the imposter said that the ‘fan’ he was speaking to “are a big fans,” Maven suggested that this fake is somebody who doesn’t use English as their first language.

Maven also tried to trick the fake by feeding him fake information. When Maven shared that he’d been a fan of ‘Maven’ since watching his debut on Tough Enough in 2003, the fake was pleased to hear it. If the fake had been the real deal, he would have known that Maven debuted on Tough Enough in 2001.

The fake Maven then asked if the real Maven wanted a trading card, despite the real Maven sending a picture of said card. The scammer said they could send Maven a fan card, if Maven sends him an Apple card worth $500.

It took just 22 minutes from the first message for the scammer to ask for money, though Maven was able to talk the price down to $200. Instead of sending a video of the gift card, Maven sent a video calling out the scammer and revealing his true identity.

Rather than give money to the scammer, Maven shared that he’d donate $500 to Diva for a Day, a charity that gives spa and wellness experiences to women fighting cancer. Maven’s story, and other worrying tales about scammers, show why fans should always be vigilant with who they speak to online.