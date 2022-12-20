Maven Wishes He had Used More Steroids During WWE Career

What does former WWE Superstar Maven regret about his career? Apparently not using enough steroids.

The former high school teacher became a WWE Superstar after winning the first season of MTV’s Tough Enough in 2001 alongside female winner Nidia.

Maven would remain with the promotion until 2005, and would leave a former three-time WWE Hardcore Champion, a title he would win off The Undertaker in early 2002.

Steroids

At the time that Maven was wrestling, WWE had not introduced the Wellness Policy fans know today.

During a recent appearance on the Monte and Pharaoh Show, Maven addressed his use of steroids during his WWE tenure.

“I loved everything about it. The good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more! I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?“ Maven.

WWE would introduce its Wellness Policy in 2005 following the shocking death of Eddie Guerrero.

After WWE

After his departure from WWE, Maven would work on the independent scene before joining TNA in 2006.

After a couple of house shows, Maven would bow out of wrestling, but would make a return in 2015 as part of Brian Myers’ Create A Pro Wrestling Academy.