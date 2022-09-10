Max Dupri Hints At Gimmick Change Following WWE SmackDown

Max and Maxxiine Dupri’s Maximum Male Models (Mansoor & Mace) teamed up with Los Lotharios to battle Hit Row and Street Profits this week on SmackDown.

Hit Row and Street Profits picked up the victory and Max Dupri gave his faction a pep talk during a WWE Digital Exclusive following the show. Mace and Mansoor were despondent after the loss and Max searched for the words to say.

After a dramatic pause, the 39-year-old changed his tune and appeared to hint at a return to his LA Knight gimmick in NXT.

“Gentlemen, you have to pick those chins up. Lift those chiseled chins, I’ve been here before, unfortunately too many times. In that process, I have learned that you have to go through the day to get to the night”.

Max performed as LA Knight in NXT and captured the Million Dollar Championship from Cameron Grimes at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. He lost his final match in NXT to Intercontinental Champion Gunther at Stand & Deliver.

He made his debut on the main roster on the May 20th edition of SmackDown as Max Dupri. Maximum Male Models later added Max’s storyline sister, Maxxiine Dupri to the faction. Maxxine Dupri performed as Sofia Cromwell in NXT.

Maximum Male Models debuted while Vince McMahon was still the CEO of WWE. It will be interesting to see what The Game has planned for the group and Max Dupri moving forward. Triple H has already given Riddle and Theory their first names back and brought back several stars that were released under the previous regime.