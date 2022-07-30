Max Dupri Has NOT Left Maximum Male Models

We have not seen the last of Max-Doo-PREE!

Much has been made about Max Dupri’s status with Maximum Male Models. It was reported that Dupri was replaced by Maxxine Dupri as the mouthpiece of the faction.

Dupri reportedly rubbed some people the wrong way as he questioned the material of his scripts. The last word from Wrestling Observer is that Vince McMahon pulled him from the group as he wasn’t a fan of his delivery during promos.

Now that Vince is gone, Max Dupri isn’t going anywhere.

During the July 29 episode of WWE SmackDown, the Maximum Male Models unveiled the 2022 Beachwear Collection.

At the end of the segment, Max Dupri appeared to the surprise of fans inside the State Farm Arena and color commentator Pat McAfee.