Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement with Former WWF Referee

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has settled with former WWF referee Rita Chatterton after years of sexual assault allegations.

Chatterton has spoken publicly for decades about McMahon’s alleged assault on her. In 1992, Chatterton appeared on Geraldo Rivera’s talk show and went into detail about McMahon’s assault. She shared that he used his power over her as an employer and forced her to give oral sex.

At the time, she said, “…I was forced into oral sex with Vince McMahon. When I couldn’t complete his desires, he got really angry, started ripping off my jeans, pulled me on top of him, and told me again, If I wanted a half-a-million-dollar contract, I have to satisfy him. He could make me or break me, and if I didn’t satisfy him, I was blackballed,” said Chatterton.

The World Street Journal’s Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann report that McMahon and Chatterton settled with Chatterton last month. Last November, Chatterton’s attorney sent a legal demand letter seeking $11.75 million in damages. However, the report states that Chatterton “…agreed to a lesser amount in the millions of dollars, one of the people familiar with the matter said.”

McMahon’s lawyer Jerry McDevitt shared with The World Street Journal after the settlement that “Mr. McMahon denies and always has denied raping Ms. Chatterton. And he settled the case solely to avoid the cost of litigation.”

What’s Next For Vince McMahon?

The report shared that McMahon is still facing potential legal troubles with a former Spa Manager he allegedly assaulted at a California resort. The World Street Journal’s Palazzolo and Mann reported on Dec. 13, 2022, that McMahon’s attorneys were talking with the Spa Manager. They added that it’s unclear the negotiation status between McMahon and the former Spa Manager.

McMahon is also dealing with a lawsuit from WWE investors and stockholders for his return to the WWE. They alleged that McMahon went against the interest of his business partners and forcefully reclaimed his position in the company after retiring following alleged sexual misconduct with employees on July 22, 2022.

The WWE Chairman claims he returned to the company to help it negotiate a new TV deal or potentially sell WWE to buyers. McMahon’s legal troubles could halt WWE’s opportunity to sell, forcing McMahon to try to reach settlements to avoid going to court.

For much more on the Vince McMahon-Rita Chatterton abuse allegations, we recommend this 1-hour video by POST Wrestling featuring wrestling historian David Bixenspan: