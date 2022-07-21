Mercedes Martinez Says Match at ROH Death Before Dishonor Will Bring More Opportunities To All Women’s Wrestling

AEW star and current Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston about how her match against Serena Deeb on July 23rd at Death Before Dishonor has the potential to be a match of the year candidate.

“Why not? I mean you’re looking at two of the best women wrestlers out there right now in this industry we have the experience we’ve been everywhere we’ve done it all. We’ve had our struggles we’ve sacrificed a lot for what we have to do to where we are now and with Ring of Honor it’s a full circle, it’s almost like hey we’ve been here before, but there was no women’s division we have a chance to propel this woman’s division to go forward for the future of Ring of Honor.

In the future what can this division bring to also AEW because if you look at it you have to look at AEW and ring of Honor we have to be able to mix the talents so those that may not be able to get the opportunity in AEW for whatever reason because story lines this is a chance for them to get into Ring of Honor and actually showcase their skills and their talents it’s a different platform so we’re just here to build and we’re here to capitalize and yeah me and Serena Deeb are going to go in there we’re going to kill it we’re going to throw out the banger we’re going to throw out something that no one has ever seen before that they haven’t seen on mainstream and just prove to everyone that women’s wrestling is here to stay and just let us just roll with it let us just take the bar and you know bring the opportunities and bring everything to what it can be… you know women’s wrestling’s on a high right now and I’m just glad to help lead the charge.”